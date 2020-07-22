School holds budget meeting, adjourns 2019-2020 board

July 13, 2020

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the conference room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Paul Kellogg, Kyle Kusser, Andy Mikkelsen, Chad Rausch and Daryn Zeigler. Absent: Mark Schatz . Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Kelli Nagel and Vern Smith.

At 7:00 p.m. a public hearing on the Proposed Budget for the 2020-2021 school year was held.

At 7:40 p.m, Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Public input: none

Motion by Kellogg, second by Mikkelsen to approve the agenda. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Rausch, second by Zeigler to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the June 8, 2020 regular school board and minutes of the June 30, 2020 special board meeting; approve the financial reports, approve the June 30, 2020 claims and approve and declare surplus the obsolete items. The complete list of obsolete items is on file in the business office. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

June 30, 2020

VENDOR, Amount and Description

GENERAL FUND:

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES – 1,007.46 – COVID supplies/battery back-up,/BO supplies/Supt supplies

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. -168.04 – Copier & printer supplies/copies

GAS’N GOODIES – 328.69 – Gas

HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC. – 240.00 – June svcs

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. – 13.50 – All-State Chorus music

MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES – 3,360.54 – Elec. & nat. gas

SCHLACHTER LUMBER – 266.60 – Cust supplies/Bus barn elec

TRUE VALUE HARDWARE – 130.41 – Cust & AD supplies

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND:

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICE – 17.99 – Lib books

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. – 474.69 – Copier & printer leases

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. – 11,968.00 – Laptops & bags/Class of 2024

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND:

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES -59.00 – Speech/online svcs

– ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. – 20.00 – SpEd/Color printer leases

DRIVERS ED/AFTERSCHOOL/ICU:

TRUE VALUE HARDWARE – 22.99 – DrEd supplies

See June Finance Statement

The wall outside the band room/concessions has been sealed and the gates in the playground are in. Repairs that were made to the new gym were discussed. A short recess to view the gym was taken.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Rausch to approve the following cash transfers:

$151,000 from Capital Outlay to General Fund, $1981.05 from Capital Outlay to General Fund, $1981.05 from General Fund to Driver’s Ed and the following budget supplements:

QSCB Bond Fund 31

31 5000 611 950,000

with the funds coming from the cash in the bank (Fund now closed).

Lunch Fund 51

51,1131 111 8180.89

with funds coming from Revenue received.

Driver’s Ed & ICU Fund 53

53 1131 111 325.00

53 1131 210 24.86

53 1131 220 19.50

53 1132 334 115.93

with all funds coming from cash reserves.

All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Kusser to approve the following contracts: Brady Hartung, Asst. Football Coach $2,714.70 and Shane Wager, Tech Director, $25,080.00. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kusser, second by Zeigler to approve ESY (SPED extended school year) for Julie Williams, per contract, Sadie Rogers at her hourly wage, and Monica Odvody, Jamie Dupris and Kelli Nagel at their yearly salary converted to hourly wage. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Mikkelsen to vote for Tom Culver for SDHSAA runoff election for East River at Large Representative. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kusser, second by Rausch to adjourn as the 2019-2020 school board. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Superintendent Chip Sundberg called the meeting to order at 8:00 PM. The first item of business was administering the Oath of Office to board members Paul Kellogg and Kyle Kusser for 3 year terms.

Superintendent Sundberg called for nominations for Board President. Kellogg nominated Brian Robbennolt for Board President. Mikkelsen seconded the motion. All present voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Kellogg, second by Rausch for nominations to cease. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt then called for nominations for Board Vice-President. Mikkelsen nominated Mark Schatz for Board Vice-President. Zeigler seconded the motion. All present voted aye. Motion by Rausch, second by Kusser for nominations to cease. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Kellogg to approve the agenda. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kusser, second by Zeigler to approve the following consent agenda. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

a.July Claims

VENDOR, Amount and Description

GENERAL FUND:

ASSOCIATED SCHOOL BOARDS OF SD – 923.01 – Board/2020-21 dues

BAN-KOE SYSTEMS, INC. – 2,928.75 – Annual fire alarm system fee

CNA SURETY DIRECT BILL – 105.00 – Fiscal surety bond

GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES – 345.00 – Monthly networking fee

HUB INTERNATIONAL MOUNTAIN STATES – 34,481.00 – Property,liabilty,auto insurance

INFOBASE LEARNING – 524.78 – Learn360 software subscr.

INTRADO INTERACTIVE SVCS CORP – 657.36 – 2020-21 School Msgr svcs

PEITZ HEATING & COOLING, INC – 323.00 – Ck & rpr A/C units

PLANBOOKEDU LLC – 437.00 – Lesson plan software

rSCHOOLTODAY – 300.00 – AD/Activity scheduler subscr

SASD – 531.00 – Supt/Bus Mgr 2020-21 dues

SD TEACHER PLACEMENT CENTER – 435.00 – 2020-21 membership fee

SHI INTERNATIONAL CORP – 1,893.96 – Windows licenses 2020-21

TECHNOLOGY/INNOVATIONS IN EDUC – 920.00 – 2020-21 membership dues

WAGER, SHANE – 2,090.00 – Tech Services

WORKERS’ COMPENSATION FUND – 8,610.00 – 2020-21 workers comp

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND:

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED, INC. – 4,400.00 – Fiscal/software maint. fee

WORDWARE, INC. – 1,512.00 – Lunch software renewal

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND:

WORKERS’ COMPENSATION FUND – 2,300.00 – 2020-21 workers comp

b. Appoint Business Manager Barb Everson as Secretary to the Board

c. Designate Bank of the West and Great Western Bank as official depositories

d. Designate Potter County News as the official newspaper

e. Set 7:30 p.m. in the conference room on the 2nd Monday of the month as the time and place for school board meetings. The Board affirms their authority to reschedule a regular meeting or call a special meeting.

f. Set board compensation at $0. Mileage will be paid to board members attending board meetings if they live out of town. Board members attending overnight meetings will be reimbursed meals and lodging.

g. Adopt the Board Policy Manual

h. Appoint Mr. Sundberg as administrator for Lunch Fund, 504/Title/REAP programs, FSA Programs and Attendance Officer

i. Appoint Business Manager Everson as administrator of Trust and Agency Funds

j. Appoint Wendy Smith to sign FSA documents

k. Authorize Business Manager Everson to borrow among funds, if necessary for cash flow; pay bills between board meetings to obtain discounts, avoid penalties and pay athletic officials; approve $5000 to be kept in the Imprest Fund to pay bills between board

meetings.

l. Approve the Special Ed Comprehensive Plan.

m.Approve Crisis Plan

n.Approve School Improvement Plan

There were no conflict of interest disclosures at this time.

Motion by Rausch, second by Kellogg to appoint the following committees:

Building & Grounds—Mikkelsen and Schatz

Policy—Zeigler and Rausch

Transportation—Kusser and Kellogg

Calendar—Zeigler and Kusser

Negotiations—Kellogg and Robbennolt

Sports Coop—Schatz, Mikkelsen and Rausch

All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kusser, second by Mikkelsen to publish salaries for the 2020-21 school year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Administration:

Duane (Chip) Sundberg—86,34.30, Wendy Smith—66,817.06, Barbara Everson—52,059.93

Certified:

Trisha Ahlemeier—26,352.48, Jay Berglund—41,659.73, Concessions 3,402.94, Cristina Bieber—43,835.25, Kirsten Cronin–$40,926.45, Valerie Dahlquist—40,979.23, Nina DeRouchey—40,965.28, Jamie Dupris—38,335.28, Kim Goebel–$44,252.72, Activity 1,223.52, Tricia Heien—41,032.02, Kathryn Larson—44,060.82, Mercedes Lemke—39,191.16, Activity 1,988.23, Summer 4,955.28, Aliesha McCarthy—38,235.28, Activity 3.402.94, Kelli Nagel—42,804.29, Activity 2714.70, Monica Odvody—40,715.30, Rachael Pederson—42,604.41, Activity 1,720.59, Blair Roman—38,235.28, Walker Rose—39,396.06, Activity 2,714.70, Christine Saltsman—43,708.26, Activity 2,294.11, Keith Scott—22,607.90, Activity 5,429.40, Sally Simon—43,143.84, Vernon Smith—44,670.49, Activity 6,461.76, AD 7,700.00, Caylee Sorum—42,715.30, Activity 2,829.42, Andrew Tuttle—40,715.30, Activity 4,955.09, Loralyn Weidlich—41,660.28, Julie Williams—49,599.56

Classified:

JoLinda Brown–$12.25/hr, Josh Cordell,$13.00/hr, $19.79/hr OT, Jamie Cronin—Activity 7,150.00, Shawn Donovan—Activity 3,747.06,Nicole Enos–summer $9.30/hr, Alexander Gimbel– $12.00/hr, Bryce Hall–Activity $6,461.76, Amy Hartung—12.78/hr, Route Bus Driver 12.77/hr Activity Bus Driver 13.23/hr Bus Layover 9.30/hr, Brady Hartung, Activity $2,714.70, Jason Johnson—15.23/hr, 22.85/hr OT, Jessica Larson—Activity 4,945.09, Cheryl Nadgwick—12.25/hr, Vanessa Phillips—13.75/hr, Sadie Rogers–$13.25/hr Activity $1,988.23, Keith Scott–Route Bus Driver 12.77/hr Activity Bus Driver 13.23/hr Bus Layover 9.30/hr, Marilyn Scott—13.56/hr Route Bus Driver 12.77/hr Activity Bus Driver 13.23/hr Bus Layover 9.30/hr, Summer $9.30/hr, Nadine Simon—12.25/hr, Nancy Smith—14.39/hr, LaNae Spargur—Activity $2,714.70, Eric Stuwe—Activity $2,714.70.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to approve the following prices:

Lunch—Adults $4.00 MS/HS $3.60 K-5 $3.00

Breakfast—Adults $2.50 Students $2.25

Extra Milk 50 cents

Lunch seconds—the Board and the students will share equally in the cost of seconds 75 cents each

Breakfast seconds—students will pay $1.00

Athletic Events–$3.00 Students Grades 1-12, $5.00 Adults, Doubleheaders $4.00 Students $6.00 Adults

Football Parking–$35 per season, includes playoff games

Activity Tickets—Grades 1-5 $15 6-12 $25 Adults $35

Golden Battler Cards—free to 65 years and older

Substitute Teachers–$80 Non-Certified $100 Certified or lapsed certification, $15 more for LT sub and $10/day if not LT sub after 40 days of subbing.

All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kusser, second by Mikkelsen to set mileage rates at .42/mile with .23/mile being paid if a school vehicle is available and the employee chooses to drive their own vehicle. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Rausch, second by Kusser to purchase fuel at Gas-N-Goodies and Stan’s. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Rausch have Schatz Electric for the electrical rotation this year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Rausch, second by Mikkelsen that Phase 4 Athletics can start, but teams cannot travel for camps. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to approve purchasing the Elem reading series, Kindergarten stools and chip sealing and sealing the parking lot areas from the Capital Outlay list and the COVID items of touchless sinks and toilets in the Elementary wings and bottle fillers and installation. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Everson reported she is working on end of the fiscal year reports.

Mrs. Wendy Smith reported that she has just finished the HS scheduling. Dual credits were discussed. Class of 2020 has received money back from the motel and NBA tickets they purchased. They have not received money from Chanhassen. The money will be distributed to the graduated seniors on August 1st. She discussed the NFHS and the cameras they are donating to the school for livestreaming. She discussed the Schoology learning management system.

Mr. Sundberg showed the survey results from parents and staff regarding back to school info. He discussed the Back to School meetings that are ongoing. He reported that Kelli Nagel is doing an Administrative Internship this school year.

There will be a special school board meeting on July 27, 2020 at 7 a.m. to address the Back to School plan. The next regular meeting is on August 10, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Rausch to adjourn the meeting at 9:24 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

JUNE 2020 Finance Statement