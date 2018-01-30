SCHOOL LAND

LEASE AUCTION

A school land lease auction will be held at the Sully County Courthouse in Onida, SD on March 1, 2018 at 1:30PM (CT).

A list of tracts available for lease may be obtained at the Sully County Auditor’s Office or by contacting the Office of School & Public Lands, 500 E Capitol Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501-5070 or phone (605)773-3303. A listing is available on the SPL website www.sdpubliclands.com. Disabled individuals needing assistance should contact the Office of School and Public Lands at least 48 hours in advance of the auction to make any necessary arrangements.

Published four times at the approximate cost of $29.20

-020118-022218