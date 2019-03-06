SCHOOL LAND

LEASE AUCTION

A school land lease auction will be held at the Potter County Courthouse (court room) in Gettysburg, SD on March 26, 2019 at 10:00AM (CT).

A list of tracts available for lease may be obtained at the Potter County Auditor’s Office or by contacting the Office of School & Public Lands, 500 E Capitol Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501-5070 or phone (605)773-3303. You may also visit the SPL website at www.sdpubliclands.com. Disabled individuals needing assistance should contact the Office of School and Public Lands at least 48 hours in advance of the auction to make any necessary arrangements.

Published four times at the total approximate cost of $29.20

-022819-032119