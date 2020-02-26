SCHOOL LAND

LEASE AUCTION

A school land lease auction will be held at the Potter County Courthouse (court room) in Gettysburg, SD on March 24, 2020 at 2:30PM (CT) on the following tracks:

15 118N 73W E2SE

16 118N 74W SE4

22 118N 73W NE4

31 118N 73W E2SW

01 118N 73W LOTS 1,2, S2NE

13 118N 73W SW4

13 118N 73W NW4

16 118N 74W S2SW

35 119N 74W NE4, E2NW,

N2SE, SW4SE

A list of tracts available for lease may be obtained at the Potter County Auditor’s Office or by contacting the Office of School & Public Lands, 500 E Capitol Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501-5070 or phone (605)773-3303. You may also visit the SPL website at www.sdpubliclands.com. Disabled individuals needing assistance should contact the Office of School and Public Lands at least 48 hours in advance of the auction to make any necessary arrangements.

Published four times at the total approximate cost of $57.71

-022720-031920