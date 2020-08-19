School plans early release Fridays, sports fans to wear masks

August 10, 2020

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the new gym. Present were the following:

Brian Robbennolt, Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, Kyle Kusser, Andy Mikkelsen, Chad Rausch and Daryn Zeigler. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Kelli Nagel, Rachael Pederson, Christy Saltsman, Loralyn Weidlich, Jenna Beringer, Jessie Breen, and Kelsey Fischer.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:30 PM.

Open Forum: none

Motion by Kusser, second by Schatz to approve the agenda with the following addition: Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Rausch to approve the following consent agenda with the following correction: approve the minutes of the July 13, 2020 regular board meeting, correcting the location as the chorus room, and the minutes of the July 27, 2020 special board meeting minutes; approve the financial reports; approve the August 6, 2020 claims and approve the 2 new Conflict of Interest disclosures from Mark Schatz and Andy Mikkelsen. All present voted aye. (Schatz and Mikkelsen abstained)

August 6, 2020 Claims

In order of Vendor, Amount, and Description

GENERAL FUND

ALL AMERICAN SPORTS CORP 1,205.66 – FB/recertify varsity helmets

AVI SYSTEMS 294.30 – Annual SmartBoard fee

BOULDEN PUBLISHING 118.20 – Guid/career materials

CAROLINA BIOLOGICAL SUPPLY COM 44.97 – MS sci supplies

CEV MULTIMEDIA 890.00 – Ag/annual license renewal

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 3,725.13 Supt/BB/FB/Tech/Cust/Elem/MS/HS/COVID supplies

CITY OF GETTYSBURG 1,014.94 – Water

COMMTECH INC 705.00 – Reprogram card reader panel

CRONIN, JAMIE 35.00 – Reim for first aid course

DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 85.53 – Cust supplies

DEAN’S REPAIR 89.00 – Service passenger van

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 168.04 Copies/supplies

G’BURG SCHOOL – IMPREST 113.25

– Rogers, Sadie 70.00 Reimb VB coaching classes

DCI 43.25 – Background ck on A.McCarthy

GAS’N GOODIES 116.84 – Vehicle gas

GETTYSBURG ROTARY CLUB 174.50 – Supt meals/dues

GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 1,625.00 – Ruckus license/Networking support/fee

GOVERLAN, INC. 253.00 – LAN School renewal

HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 240.00 – July svcs

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT 824.94 – Math Intervention

HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 72.80 – Advertising

IMPACT APPLICATIONS, INC. 435.00 – AD/2020-21 concussion testing subscr

LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 56.97 – Cust/ Exec supplies

LEC 71.43

MCGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATION 67.05- Elem wkbks

MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR 256.88 – Cust supplies

MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 3,951.57 – Electricity/Nat. gas

MYSTERY SCIENCE 198.00- Gr 4&5 subscr

NETOP TECH, INC. 1,021.20 – Chromebook licenses

O’CONNOR COMPANY 1,214.87 – Cust/univent filters

OTC BRANDS, INC. 54.51 – Gr K supplies

PETTY CASH 102.00 – Postage

POTTER COUNTY NEWS 518.74 – Printing/Advertising

POWERSCHOOL 7,100.00 – Remote learning platform(Schoology)

QUILL LLC 274.98 – School Ofc supplies

REALLY GOOD STUFF, LLC 119.67 Elem supplies

RENAISSANCE 8,070.00 – AR/Star Reading & Math

RICK TROW PRODUCTIONS INC 86.65 Guid materials

ROCHESTER 100 INC 175.50 – Elem/student folders

SCHLACHTER LUMBER 15.98 – Cust supplies

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC 333.71 – MS/HS/Fiscalsupplies

SCHOOLMATE 617.05 – Student planners

SCOTT, KEITH 115.00 – Reimb coaching dues/class

SD DEPT OF LABOR 1,714.00 – Unemployment claims

SD UNITED SCHOOL ASSOCIATION 450.00 – Supt/2020-21 membership dues

SDACTE 203.00 – Ag dues/reg

SDBCA 15.00 – BB coaching dues

SDCCTFCA 20.00 – Track coaching dues

SDHSCA 50.00 – BB coaching dues

SHERWIN WILLIAMS CO 299.70 – Paint for elem

STANLEY’S, INC. 30.85 – Groc. for mtg

SUNDBERG, DUANE 46.00 – Supt mileage/reopening mtg

TAYLOR MUSIC 266.00 – Band supplies

TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 42.46 – Cust supplies

VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 368.25 – Communications

VOWAC PUBLISHING COMPANY 1,006.88 – Elem Wkbks

WAGER, SHANE 2,090.00 – Tech svcs

WENGER CORPORATION 425.00 – Desk/podium shields-music

WILLIAM V MacGILL & CO. 128.43 School Ofc/med supplies

YELLOWSTONE TRAIL CONFERENCE 100.00 – 2020-21 YTC dues

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

B&H PHOTO-VIDEO 599.97 – Chromebook charging stations(3)

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 474.69 – Copier/printer leases

G&R CONTROLS 2705.00 – Program update

LEC INC – LOGAN ELECTRIC 3,791.84 – Playground gates

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

AVERA GETTYSBURG 192.50 – PT/OT svcs

CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 582.89 – SpEd supplies

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 20.00 – SpEd printer leases

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC 417.36 – SpEd supplies

July 2020 Finance Statement

The first item of old business was for Business Manager Everson to administer the Oath of Office to Mark Schatz.

There was discussion on the new gym roof leak and the steps that had been taken so far. The condition of the old gym roof was discussed along with different options for repair. Motion by Schatz, second by Rausch to prepare specs for repair, with approval by the building committee before issuing them, for the old gym roof. All present voted aye. Motion carried. The walls of the band room and concession stand repair was discussed. Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Schatz to accept the quote for the inside repair of these areas from LEC for $7,987.00. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Everson discussed the 2020-21 budget. A final budget along with mill levies will need to be approved before October 1st.

Mr. Sundberg reported on the Back to School plan. Early release Fridays for the first semester were discussed. Motion by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to approve the change to the calendar to include early releases on Fridays (for weeks that have 5 school days) All present voted aye. Motion carried. Cleaning/sanitizing supplies and equipment were discussed. Attendance at sporting events was discussed. Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to allow (Phase 1) everyone into inside events but require masks of all spectators. All food and drink will be only consumed in the commons area where additional seating will be available for social distancing. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Rausch to approve the Elementary & MS/HS Handbooks and the Sports Handbook with the changes given. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

August 2020-3

Motion by Kellogg, second by Kusser to approve the Emergency Bus Pact. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Home School Exemptions 2020-21 1&2 were acknowledged.

Business Manager Everson reported that her annual report to the State DOE was submitted and approved. The graduating seniors were all sent checks to clear out their class account. If we receive the money refunded from Chanhassen Theater, we will give that to the seniors based on their candy bar sales. We want to thank Derick Stanley from Gas&Goodies and Stans for giving the school a $300 credit on each of these accounts to start the school year. Thanks also to the Knights of Columbus for a $829 donation for our Special Ed department. Taher, the new Food Service Management Co, was here last month and has hired the previous staff and is currently training them. Football parking was discussed with players on both sides of the field (per SDHSAA rules). The thermal screening device from Elite Business was discussed—it is scheduled to be in before school starts.

Mrs. Wendy Smith reported on registration and transition dates. Staff have decluttered their rooms to make room for more social distancing. The JH/HS schedule was discussed. Supplies and delays on orders were discussed.

Mr. Sundberg discussed essential workers and Sentinel testing.

Motion by Schatz, second by Mikkelsen to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 9:40 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board back in session at 9:45 PM.

The next board meeting is scheduled for September 14, 2020 at 7:30 PM.

Motion by Schatz, second by Rausch to adjourn the meeting at 9:47 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

