School registration and open house next week

It’s time to think about heading back to school in Gettysburg, which starts Wednesday, Aug. 22. An open house will be held on Thursday, Aug. 16. Before that, though, registration begins on Monday, Aug. 13 with grades 7 through 12 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and again from 1-3:30 p.m. It gets underway again on Tuesday, Aug. 14 from 8:30 to noon. Students register at the school office.

Registration will take place for the sixth graders at the open house on Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. in the Commons.

Food will be served during the open house starting at 5:15 p.m. Parents and families will meet in the new gym at 6:45. At 7 p.m. teachers will be in their classrooms to visit with parents and students.