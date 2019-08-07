School registration and open house set for next week

It’s time to think about heading back to school in Gettysburg, which starts Thursday, Aug. 22. An open house will be held on Monday, Aug. 19.

Before that, though, registration begins on Tuesday, Aug. 13 with grades 7 through 12 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and again from 1-3:30 p.m. It gets underway again on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 8:30 to noon. Students register at the school office.

Students in sixth grade will register at the open house on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Commons.

Food will be served during the open house starting at 5:15 through 6:45 p.m. Parents and families will meet in the new gym at 6:45. At 7 p.m. teachers will be in their classrooms to visit with parents and students. -MMcR