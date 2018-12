The crew from Logan Electric put up the new electronic sign in front of the Gettysburg School on Monday. The sign was made possible through approximate donations of $8000 from the Gettysburg Rotary, $16,000 from the Maas Foundation, $7000 from the DJ Fischer Foundation, and $4000 from the Gettysburg Community Foundation. A tweak will be made to a misspelling on the sign, and it should be in operation soon.