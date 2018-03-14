If you are wondering why there are so many kids out in the middle of the day during the week, it’s because they are on Spring Break.
Students started their vacation on Wednesday, and there is no school for the remainder of the week for Spring Break.
The reports are that the weather might actually start looking like spring by the time the weekend rolls around.
School Spring Break this week
If you are wondering why there are so many kids out in the middle of the day during the week, it’s because they are on Spring Break.
Leave a Reply