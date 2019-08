Families with children attending school in Gettysburg who are not able to afford school supplies have some help thanks to the Oahe Area Youth Center.

The sixth annual “Supplies for Success” event will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 3-6 p.m. at the city auditorium in Gettysburg.

The program was created to help provide children in need with a backpack filled with school supplies they will require for classes.