School surplus items listed on website

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the chorus room. Present were the following: Chad Rausch, Kelsey Fischer, Paul Kellogg, Kyle Kusser, Andy Mikkelsen and Mark Schatz. Absent: Daryn Zeigler. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Vern Smith, Caylee Sorum, Kelli Nagel, Tricia Heien and Eric Dutenhoeffer.

Board President Chad Rausch called the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Open Forum: Eric Dutenhoeffer addressed the Board and asked what their position was on masks for this school year. It will be addressed in the Back to School Plan portion of the meeting.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kusser to approve the agenda with the following additions: add Executive Session for Student, SDCL 1-25-2-2, SDHSAA Run-off Election and American Recovery Plan. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Mikkelsen to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the July 12, 2021 regular board meeting and the July 14, 2021 special board meeting; approve the financial reports; approve the August 6, 2021 claims; recognize there were no new conflict of interest closures; and approve and declare surplus the obsolete items except the 2001 bus which will be put out for bids. A complete list of the surplus items is on file in the business office. All present voted aye. Motion carried. Schatz acknowledges conflict of interest with the claim to Schatz Electric and his aye vote doesn’t include that claim.

FOOD SERVICE FUND:

CHASE CARDMEMBER

SERVICES 211.32 Kitchen supplies

Construction—Business Manager Everson reported that the insurance company has completed the claim for the roof/gym floor damage and we will be receiving an additional check for $13,100. The pipes have not been cut by G&R yet and Mr. Sundberg will be contacting them again.

The Back to School Plan was discussed at length. Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Schatz to approve the Back to School plan with the discussed changes. All present voted aye. Motion carried. The plan will be posted on our website.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to approve the American Recovery Plan. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Fischer to adjourn for Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 8:07 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Rausch declared the Board back in session at 8:26 p.m.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Kusser to approve the corrected Tech contract for Shane Wager for $26,196.00. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Fischer to approve the following extra-curricular contracts: Sara Johnson, FB Cheer advisor $762.61;

Michael Schlachter, Head Wrestling coach $3,933.43; Eric Stuwe, Asst. Wrestling coach $2,849.73; Brady Hartung, Asst. FB coach $2,849.73; and Chip Sundberg, Asst/MS FB coach $2,849.73. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to approve the Emergency Bus Pact. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kusser, second by Mikkelsen to amend policies JECB, JEAA, JHCD and approve the 1st reading of JDCDE & JHCDE-E(1). All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Rubber chips for the playground were discussed. Fischer will continue to look into prices and options.

Motion by Schatz, second by Fischer to approve the MS/HS Handbooks and Laptop Handbook. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Kusser to approve 2021-22-1 Open Enrollment. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

The preliminary budget was discussed. Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to approve the school paying the Pixellot subscription for this school year for $1500. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Kusser to vote for Kelly Mesmer for the SDHSAA Board of Directors. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Everson reported that we received the SRSA grant again this year. She reported that the Annual Report to SDDOE was submitted and approved. Gettysburg School was approved for the Fresh Fruit & Vegetable program again this year. All schools will receive free breakfast and lunch for students, but she wanted to emphasize that we still need people to fill out the forms for free/reduced lunches because other federal grants use this information also.

Mrs. Wendy Smith discussed the MS/HS schedule. Katrina Smith will be teaching vocal along with art this year and her schedule was discussed. Mrs. Smith met with Avera Hospital Administrator Kristi Livermont and they are exploring a possible HOSA program. Homeschool applications were discussed. She explained that she will be giving seniors an incentive to receive open campus for lunch.

Mr. Sundberg reported that there will be an Open House on August 17th. A meal will be provided. There is an added football game this year with Newell on August 27th in Gettysburg. He said there was a sports coop meeting and AD Vern Smith explained the discussion on 8th grade basketball players.

Motion by Kusser, second by Kellogg to adjourn to Executive Session for Student, SDCL 1-25-2-2 at 9:08 p.m.. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Rausch declared the Board out of Executive Session at 9:13 p.m.

The next regular school board meeting is scheduled for September 13, 2021 at 7:30 p.m,.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to adjourn the meeting at 9:15 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Chad Rausch, Board President

