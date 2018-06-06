Scissors beats paper…

Mason Goebel (April and Mark) threw out scissors for the win in a friendly game of “Rock, Paper, Scissors” with Boston Brown (Joey and Reece) and Treyson Zeigler (Kari and Daryn) while taking turns on the new playground equipment at the pool park in Gettysburg. The new equipment was made possible through a $9,800 donation to the City of Gettysburg from the Gettysburg In Action organization. The playground provides some fun and safe climbing and play areas for youngsters, with a soft, rubbery base covering the ground. Stop by Kidder Korner to check it out this summer.