SD-DOT accepting janitorial service bids

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT

OF TRANSPORTATION

PIERRE DOT REGION OFFICE

104 S. GARFIELD BLDG A

PIERRE, SD 57501

The South Dakota Department of Transportation, Pierre Region Office, 104 S. Garfield, Bldg A, Pierre, South Dakota 57501, desires to solicit bids for janitorial services at the Pierre Region Complex located on the truck bypass in Pierre (104 S Garfield Bldg. A). This will be a 1 year contract with an option to renew each year. The contract will begin April 1, 2021.

Sealed bids for the contract will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. (CST) on March 4, 2021, and will be opened at that time in the DOT Pierre Region Office, Bldg. A, Pierre, SD 57501. Bids must be received in a sealed envelope with “Janitorial Contract” written on the outside. The Department of Transportation reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Call John Mehlhaff at 605-773-5292 or email at john.mehlhaff@state.sd.us for a bid packet, detailed description of maintenance requirements or to schedule a walk-through of the complex. Some of the buildings are not typical office settings.

