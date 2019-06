There will be a tour of the SDSU Spring Wheat Variety Trials located near Gettysburg on Tuesday, July 2 beginning at 4 p.m. The variety trials are located on Cronin Farms at the junction of Hwy 83 and 170th Ave. Turn west and travel one mile.

This event is free and open to public. Anyone interested in attending or for more information, contact ruth.beck@sdstate.edu.