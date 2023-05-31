Second graders visit museum

Mrs. Katie Larson and her 2nd grade class participated in a field trip to the Dakota Sunset Museum. This shows the students in the Maucher School, an original northwestern Potter County Country School. This school was open from 1910 – 1976. Left to right: Aubrey VanJaarsveld, Thomas Penrod, Regan Rausch, Irene Nava Baltazar, Zaidee Gunderson, Jameson

Brown, Mrs. Katie Larson, Gwen Quiett, Henry Hall, Trace Warner, Layton Rausch, and Lyle Holzwarth. BELOW: The GES second-grade class had fun playing the Dakota Sunset Museum Scavenger Hunt. They each received a gift bag for finding all of the items on their sheet. Left to right are: Trace Warner, Layton Rausch, Zaidee Gunderson, Gwen Quiett, Thomas Penrod, Lyle Holzwarth, Jameson Brown, Henry Hall, Irene Nava Baltazar, Regan Rausch, and Aubrey VanJaarsveld.