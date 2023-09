The Potter County

Battler 4×800 meter relay team brought home second place from the Class B

State Track Meet in

Sioux Falls over the weekend. Pictured from left are Dannika Kaup, Rayel Persoon,

Coach Jamie Cronin, Jadyn Ahlemeier, and

Emma Schlachter.

The team finished the race with a time of 9:56.56. See inside for more from the state meet.