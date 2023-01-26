SENATOR BRYAN BREITLING

Legislative Report

2023 Legislative Session Week 2

Wednesday, January 18th, I received the honor to introduce to the State Senate, Landowners for Eminent Domain Reform (LEDR). A coalition of legislators across legislative houses, parties, areas of the state, and personal interests, continue to come together to discuss legislative ideas to enhance landowner rights in South Dakota. Value added agriculture is important to South Dakota, yet landowners’ rights shouldn’t be ignored for private for-profit interests. Some of the bills are close enough to be introduced, more continue to be vetted.

In our second week on the Senate floor, there wasn’t much activity, as bills work through their respective committees. All bills were highly supported except SB1, which had a majority vote passing at 20 to 15. SB1 is an update to the Medical Marijuana law from last year. Many SD providers have not signed onto certifying illnesses or symptoms due to questions surrounding some of the criteria. This bill provided some clarity to the providers in the process. It is one step to eliminate the “Doc in a box”- out of state physicians who come to SD to certify medical symptoms or diagnosis, then leave the state. For this industry to be effective as intended, we need stable patient provider relationships. We can expect more medical marijuana laws, this year and in the future, as this new industry figures out how to be safe for SD.

In our second week of appropriations, we heard from the Dept of Social Services, Dept of Human Services, Unified Judicial Systems and Dept of Public Safety. DSS has services that impact every community in the state and this year is even more scrutiny due to the introduction of Medicaid Expansion. I was appointed chair of a Medicaid Expansion workgroup to study the state’s budget process, rollout, and long-term operational and financial plan, related to Medicaid Expansion in South Dakota. The DHS focus surrounds the industry crisis in long term care, community service providers, and other providers taking care of vulnerable populations in South Dakota. UJS and DPS are generally stable with issues around staffing/compensation and courthouse security.

Legislation that I am working on, I introduced SB79, Hiddenwood Lake Dam Project, this week. Most of District 23 is familiar with Hiddenwood Lake near Selby. A large rainstorm washed out the dam in 2018. Operated by Game Fish & Parks, the department had many other priorities over the years, but has refurbished the campground and rebuilt the entrance road – now it is time to get the dam rebuilt and the lake developed, to offer recreational opportunities to northcentral South Dakota. I am near completion of a revolving loan funding bill for regional jails, the gap funding bill will support municipalities or counties who have contracts with at least three counties as their primary jail. I will be the Senate prime for HB1089, “Notice and Compensation Before Entry on Private Land” with Rep Wangsness as House prime. There are numerous other concepts being worked on, which I will share as they are finalized.

As always, I can be reached at bryan.breitling@sdlegislature. gov. I look forward to continued conversations!