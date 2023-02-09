SENATOR BRYAN BREITLING

Legislative Report

2023 Legislative Session Week Three

2023 Legislative Session Week Four

We are approaching the midpoint of our 2023 legislative session. The Governor signed a couple of noted bills this week, including SB41, Housing Infrastructure, and HB1011 Employer Unemployment Contribution Rates. A major focus this year is building the workforce – the state with the best workforce will lead, and South Dakota wants to be in the lead! SB41 assists communities with putting infrastructure in developments to reduce the cost of a development, thereby reducing the cost of buying a new home. HB1011 lowers an employer’s unemployment contribution to save money for the business so they can invest more in their workforce!

In our fourth week on the Senate floor, the significant bill votes included SB117 – an act to increase video lottery bet limits and payouts. I voted against the bill and it failed 17-18. The sponsor asked for it to be reconsidered the next day. After vote changes, the result remained 17-18, failing a second time and effectively ending the discussion this year. SB99- allow a county ½ cent sales tax for county jails, courthouses and other buildings, failed 7-28. I voted against this bill as it is too broad in my opinion, and fundamentally changes tax policy in SD, giving counties discretion to begin a sales tax. Last, HB1063 – UJS established taskforce to address barriers for emerging adults, was passed. Years ago, juveniles with criminal activity were arrested and detained. It was determined that we were detaining too many youth in jail, so the process was relaxed. As it turned out, the pendulum swung too far, and now many of our schools are dealing with juveniles who are too disruptive to be in school, but there is no other good option for these kids. If this bill becomes law, it will develop a study to provide some focus on these emerging adults and find a place where they can learn and grow, while allowing schools to educate our youth appropriately.

In appropriations this week, we heard reports from Departments of Corrections, Health, Revenue, Transportation, and Game Fish & Parks; as well as Bureaus of Administration, and Information Technology; and the Office of the Secretary of State, Office of the Attorney General, and Governor’s Office of Economic Development. We have just one week left of hearing reports from all the agencies and bureaus. Appropriations then jump to revenue setting and processing the spending bills that have come in this session.

Legislation that I am working on, SB79, Hiddenwood Lake Dam Project, had a good hearing in Senate Ag committee, passing unanimously, now moves to appropriations. This week, SB155 – Regional Jails Grant and Revolving Loan Fund, will be heard in Senate Local Government on Monday, 2-6-23. I also introduced two construction inflation bills for NSU and BHSU nursing and other program projects. Those projects are part of the ARPA Capital package, and the state is still awaiting final approval from the Federal Treasury before they can break ground, but in the past eighteen months since they were proposed, a significant amount of construction inflation has hit the market.

Several bills will hit House Ag and other House Committees on 2-6-23 regarding eminent domain and other CO2 pipeline constraints. There is a large contingent descending on the capitol to testify and share their views.

