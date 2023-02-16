SENATOR BRYAN BREITLING

Legislative Report

2023 Legislative Session Week Five

We are now more than halfway through the session. Up to now, the policy committees have been working through their bills and appropriations has heard the budgets and plans from all departments and bureaus in the state. Next up is revenue setting, which firms up the final budget to work with for next year and the one-time dollars for this year, then cross over day, which is the last day to get a bill out of the house of origin.

In our fifth week on the Senate floor, the significant bill votes included SB74 – establishing a regional jail authority, passed and has moved to the House. And SB140 – revise certain provisions related to voter registration, was also passed and has moved to the House. There are several election bills this year, since it is between election cycles and gives everyone time to implement the new law before the next election begins. While our South Dakota elections are very safe and transparent, we want to ensure that South Dakota remains a leader in election law.

In appropriations this week, we heard reports from Departments of: Labor, Transportation, and Tourism. We also heard from Bureau of Human Resources, Bureau of Information Technology, and the State Auditor. These are the end of appropriations department reports, our time will now transition to setting the revenue this week, bill hearings, following up on budget research, and finalizing the FY23 and FY24 budgets.

Legislation I am working on include: SB79 – Hiddenwood Lake Dam Project, SB172 – Construction Inflation for BHSU Nursing program expansion, and SB173 – NSU Nursing and Business Expansion. These will all be heard in Appropriations this week. In addition, I agreed to be the Senate Prime for HB1133, define a commodity for common carrier, which passed the House on 2-9-23.

As always, I can be reached at bryan.breitling@sdlegislature. gov. I look forward to continued conversations!