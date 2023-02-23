SENATOR BRYAN BREITLING

Legislative Report

2023 Legislative Session Week Six

With two thirds of session behind us, now are the milestones. Last week, we completed revenue setting, and this upcoming week is crossover, which is the last day to get a bill out of the house of origin.

In our sixth week on the Senate floor, the significant bill votes included SB90 – which defines consent, and SB91 – which updates the crime of rape. Both passed soundly. SB175 – which would create independent practice for physician’s assistants, I voted no, and it failed. SB139, SB160, and SB207 are all election update and transparency bills that passed the senate soundly. In recent years, several of our universities started a brewery program. SB108 would allow students under the age of 21 to taste the samples they are creating. It passed at just 18-17 with my no vote.

SB40 – revises the process for nominating statewide candidates, passed 18-16 and I voted to support. Currently, constitutional officers are not elected in the primary, but are nominated at party convention, and then run in the general election. This bill if passed, would allow for constitutional officers to run in the primary so voters can choose constitutional officers. The parties continue to meet and will recommend amendments in the House as this makes its way through. SB171 would create an age limit for PUC members, I supported it, however it failed. Last, SB120 – increase the property value owned by industrial development that is exempt, would raise the tax-exempt property of economic development organizations from $750,000 to $5,000,000. I opposed this bill; however, it did pass 21-12.

Legislation I am working on include: SB79 – Hiddenwood Lake Dam Project, SB172 – Construction Inflation for BHSU Nursing program expansion, and SB173 – NSU Nursing and Business Expansion, all were heard in appropriations this week and had a good response. This upcoming week, they will be heard a second time for final approval in Joint Appropriations, as will SB155, a bill to create a Regional Jail Fund. Also this week, I was the Senate prime sponsor of HB1133, define a commodity for common carrier. The bill would define CO2 that is to be stored geologically, is not a commodity. This is important, because product that is not a commodity cannot use eminent domain for development. While this would not stop the pipeline, as the pipeline could still use public right of way, it would affect the route to a small extent. The bill was heard this week in Senate Commerce and failed 0-9.

The big event in appropriations this week, was revenue setting. In short, FY23, which ends 6-30-23, General Fund revenue was set at a growth rate of 8.2%, and $2.3B. FY24, which ends 6-30-24, General Fund revenue was set at a growth rate of 3.8%, and $2.4B. Sales and Use tax is the leading state revenue source and is projected to grow 9.6% in FY23 and 5.0% in FY24.

All spending bills need to be out of Joint Appropriations this upcoming week. Following that, our attention then turns to final budget setting for FY24 state operations.

As always, I can be reached at bryan.breitling@sdlegislature. gov. I look forward to continued conversations!