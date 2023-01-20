SENATOR BRYAN BREITLING

2023 Legislative Session Begins!

The 2023 Legislative Session opened on Jan 10th with Governor Noem’s State of the State Address. “Our state’s agriculture industry is now a $32 billion industry, and it’s responsible for 1 in 5 jobs in the state.” She also addressed points on her ‘Building the American Dream’ initiative by supporting education and building workforce in SD, and points on her ‘Promoting Stronger Families’ initiative with expanding the state employee FMLA from eight weeks at 60% of pay to 12 weeks at 100% of pay, creating a statewide risk pool so private employers can participate, and other family initiatives.

I will continue to serve as Vice Chair of Senate Appropriations. In our first week, not much activity has taken place on the floor. So far, there are 140 bills dropped this first week, and they must make their way through the committee process before hitting the Senate Floor. SB41 Housing Infrastructure, is the lone bill that made it out of committee to the floor. It passed 31-0 so it will now go to the House for continued debate. This bill was passed last year, but the funds were not released without some updates, so this bill fixed the concerns. The bill provides grants and revolving loans through the SD Housing Development Authority to assist with housing infrastructure, such as streets, water/wastewater, electrical connections, and curb & gutter projects, designed to make new housing developments less expensive to complete and therefore cheaper for our state residents to build houses.

In appropriations, all departments will present their budget to the committee in the coming weeks. This week, we heard from the Bureau of Finance & Management (BFM), Governor’s Office, School & Public Lands, Public Utilities Commission, State Treasurer, Tribal Relations, Veterans Affairs, Military, Investment Council, Retirement System, Legislative Audit and Legislative Research Council.

Most of these departments are stable, so not a lot of items to highlight, but some interesting nuggets of information are… BFM reported that the federal dollars that came to the state to manage were: Cares Act $1.25B (all spent), ARPA Recovery Funds $974.5M(about 1/3 spent), and ARPA Capital projects $115.8M (zero spent – awaiting approval from the feds). The Investment Council reported that while 2022 was not a great investment year, SD has far exceeded most other public and private industry investments with just a -0.7% return this year and +8.35% return over the last 20 years. SD has the lowest cost public investment system in the nation at less than 0.1% cost.

The state retirement system paid out in 2022: County Recipients Annual Benefit Campbell 63 $1,014,120 Brown 1,374 $30,548,442 Edmunds 114 $2,041,564 Faulk 127 $1,840,191 Hand 120 $2,011,907 McPherson 80 $1,289,488 Potter 112 $1,974,232 Walworth 233 $4,364,908

I am working on legislation for landowners’ rights, county jail financial support, Hiddenwood Lake rebuild, and other topics. I get to work with a great team representing your interests. District 23 Rep Scott Moore from Ipswich, Rep JD Wangsness from Miller. I would love to connect with you if you are able to make a trip to Pierre this year.

Please email, text or call any of us to set up a visit. As always, I can be reached at bryan.breitling@sdlegislature. gov. I look forward to continued conversations!