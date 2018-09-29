Send text to sign up for alerts

Your cell phone can now send you a notification for everything from snow alerts to community events through a text message service through the Gettysburg Police Department.

According to Chief of Police David Mogard, the local police department has joined an emergency text message system.

In order to sign up for the free service, simply text 57442 to the number 888777.

Chief Mogard reported that this system will be used to provide notifications in emergency situations, snow alerts, weather announcements, community events, and other instances where it is important to get the word out in a fast and accurate manner.