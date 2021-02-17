Seneca Fire District lists surplus property

SURPLUS PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Seneca Rural Fire Protection District has declared the following as surplus property:

1983 Dodge 350 Custom Power Ram Pickup, 360 V-8, 4-speed transmission, 4WD, 72671 Miles, W/ Slide-in unit w/ Electric rewind reel hose, plus cloth hoses, Gas Motor on pump.

This unit will be sold with no warranties. To arrange viewing call 605-436-6236.

The board will be accepting sealed bids until 2 p.m. on March 9th. Bids will be opened at the directors meeting following the annual meeting. Bids may be mailed to Seneca Fire District PO Box 128 Seneca, SD 57473. Mark the envelope Truck Bid.

The Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $17.60.

-021821-022521