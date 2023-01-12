Potter County News

Senior Citizens Menu

By Rachel Masteller | on January 12, 2023

Senior Citizens Menu Jan. 12-20

Thursday: Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Cauliflower/Broccoli, Applesauce, Whole Wheat Bread.

Friday: Chili, Corn bread, Coleslaw, Cinnamon Roll.

Monday: Parmesan Chicken Breast, Wild Rice, Lettuce Salad with Dressing, Peaches, Whole Wheat Bread.

Tuesday: Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Beets, Chocolate Cake, Whole Wheat Bread.

Wednesday: Cabbage Hotdish, Carrots, Pears, Muffin, Corn Meal.

Thursday: Oven Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Banana, Biscuit.

Friday: Breaded Codfish, Rice Pilaf, 3 Bean Salad, Fruit, Whole Wheat Bread.

