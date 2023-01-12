Senior Citizens Menu Jan. 12-20
Thursday: Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Cauliflower/Broccoli, Applesauce, Whole Wheat Bread.
Friday: Chili, Corn bread, Coleslaw, Cinnamon Roll.
Monday: Parmesan Chicken Breast, Wild Rice, Lettuce Salad with Dressing, Peaches, Whole Wheat Bread.
Tuesday: Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Beets, Chocolate Cake, Whole Wheat Bread.
Wednesday: Cabbage Hotdish, Carrots, Pears, Muffin, Corn Meal.
Thursday: Oven Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Banana, Biscuit.
Friday: Breaded Codfish, Rice Pilaf, 3 Bean Salad, Fruit, Whole Wheat Bread.
