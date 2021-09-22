Seth Warner sworn in as Ward 3 councilman

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

September 15, 2021

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in special session on September 15, 2021, at 5:30p.m. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke (via ZOOM), Philip Nagel, Michael Fischer, Eric Ellwanger, Kelly Archer, and Seth Warner. Also present were Greg Gerber, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, and Kara Williams, Economic Development.

Moved by Ellwanger, Nagel seconded, to approve the proposed September 15, 2021, agenda. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Finance Officer Schatz administered the Oath of Office to new Ward 3 Alderman, Seth Warner, and council welcomed Warner to his first meeting.

Moved by Fischer, Ellwanger seconded, to go into Executive Session at 5:50 p.m. for legal. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 6:00 p.m.

The first reading of the 2022 Budget Appropriations was held.

Moved by Nagel, Fischer seconded, to approve first reading of the 2022 Budget Appropriations. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Correspondence: 2022 Expenditure Budget Worksheet Proposal; 2022 Revenue Budget Worksheet Proposal; Draft Ordinance No. 2021-9-15 2022 Appropriation Ordinance;

Round Table: Fischer mentioned the meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the Fire Hall with all local resorts regarding interest in upcoming 2022 Fishing Tournament. Schatz reminded the special meeting for 2nd Reading of 2022 Budget Appropriations will be on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 7:00 p.m.

Moved by Fischer, Ellwanger seconded, to adjourn at 6:48 p.m. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Witness:

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Published once at the total approximate cost of $20.31.

-092321