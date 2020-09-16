Setting up for the spike

Tyler Simon, a sophomore at GHS and daughter of Sally and Darin Simon, set up the ball during volleyball action against the Faulkton Area Lady Trojans at the GHS gym on Thursday, Sept. 10. Faulkton Area took home the win in three sets, but the Potter County team put up a good fight. They are on the road until Sept. 24 when they will be back at the GHS gym to play their homecoming game against St. County Lady Buffaloes. Read all about the games on page 9. If you can’t make it to the home games, get online at www.pottercountynews.com to watch the livestream action.

PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS