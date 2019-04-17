Seven weeks remain for fundraising – Third of goal reached for Regional Health Center

It was just seven weeks ago that Avera announced plans to raise funds for a new regional health center in Gettysburg through the Avera Missouri River Health Center.

With that many weeks remaining until the June 1 deadline, the project has just over one third of the total committed, amounting to pledges and payments of more than a million dollars.

Avera Health has committed $9 million to the $12 million project. The Avera Gettysburg Foundation challenged north-central South Dakota residents to raise $3 million in pledge gifts and cash by June 1 in order to begin construction this year.

According to Kellie Yackley, Director of the Avera Gettysburg Foundation, the fundraising efforts throughout the Lenten season went very well, but now the efforts need to be ramped up to meet the June deadline. “We met the Lenten match,” she said, referencing a dollar-for-dollar matching donation of $40,000 made from Wesleyan Homes, Inc. that generated a total of $80,000 for the new health center project. “We now have more than a million dollars committed and have just seven weeks to go,” she said, adding that there is an incredible level of enthusiasm and commitment to the new health care center, but there is still a long way to go in order to meet the project goal. “If you haven’t had the chance to give, now is the time to commit pledges to the project.”

Yackley explained that pledges can be made over time, and the entire gift does not need to be made up front. Pledges can be made in a number of ways, ranging from donations of grain to estate planning and everything in between. “Every dollar counts and will help to make the new facility in Gettysburg a reality to benefit health care needs in the entire region,” she said.

She also said that there is no “right” amount to donate, and that a baseline for giving varies depending on those making the pledge. While some may have resources that would allow a pledge of $500,000 over the next three years, someone else may be able to commit just $10 a month over the same time period. “All pledges are important to the success of this fundraising campaign, and everyone can be part of the project,” she said.

The new health center project was kick-started with a gift of half a million dollars from The Fred and Mary Maas Foundation.

The hope is that area residents will follow the generous example of the Maas Foundation and give what they can to invest in the future of excellent health care, close to home. The fundraising campaign is an opportunity to benefit many neighboring communities with state of the art equipment and care. The facility in Gettysburg will include a new clinic and hospital, rehab center, 3-D mammography, IV Infusion rooms, procedure rooms, inpatient and clinical rooms, all with cutting edge technology and connected to e-services in the Avera system.

Donations may be made to: Avera Gettysburg Foundation, 606 E. Garfield Ave., Gettysburg, SD 57442.

The project steering committee includes Craig Smith, Imelda Simon, Kim Sheehan, Bruce Williams, Beth Joachim, Ellen Logan, Rena Robbennolt, Kristin Hawkinson, Robert Sheckler, and Kellie Yackley.

-Molly McRoberts