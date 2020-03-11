Sheckler resigns as administrator from Avera Gettysburg

Robert Sheckler is resigning from his position as the Avera Gettysburg Hospital Administrator. Sheckler oversees the Avera Gettysburg Hospital and Avera Oahe Manor long-term care facility. He will stay in his role until April 3.

“We are grateful to Robert for managing challenges in a rapidly changing health care environment,” Mikel Holland, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer for Avera St. Mary’s Hospital said. “He has been instrumental in the recent fundraising campaign and building project for the soon-to-be Avera Missouri River Health Center.”

Avera is reviewing options for an interim Administrator while a local and national search is conducted for the position.

“Robert’s contribution and commitment to the Avera mission over the years is greatly appreciated,” Holland said, adding that his years of service were appreciated and wished him well in his future endeavors.