Shell-dom seen

Folks driving around Gettysburg on Easter Sunday were egg-cited to find several decorations all over town. Between the Potter County Library bunny hop and the GIA egg hunt, windows and yards were filled with colored eggs to give families something fun to do by driving around and “collecting” Easter eggs by counting how many they saw. Even though the weather was chilly and windy, with a skiff of snow covering the county over the weekend, the Darrin and Sally Simon family made some larger-than-life Easter eggs to decorate the highway through town in front of the Gettysburg Collision Center. While area churches celebrated the holiest day of the Christian calendar with online services, later that afternoon the Easter Bunny was escorted through town by the county sheriff and city police departments to greet children who missed out on a community gathering for the annual egg hunt.