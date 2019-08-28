Funeral services for Shirley D. Fahrni, 72, Aberdeen, SD, are 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Aberdeen First United Methodist Church, with Pastor Mike Waldrop officiating. Burial at Riverside Cemetery. Shirley died Sunday, Aug. 25, at her home in Aberdeen.

Visitation is 3-7 pm, Friday, with family present from 5-7 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home’s Fellowship Hall.

Shirley D. Schmeichel was born on Nov. 29, 1946, in McLaughlin, SD. She grew up on a farm in McLaughlin where she attended school and graduated high school. During her childhood Shirley had a special bond with her brother, Dale. After high school Shirley attended a business college in Rapid City, SD.

After being his waitress at a café, Shirley married Belvin D. Fahrni on October 23, 1966, in McLaughlin. They made their home in Gettysburg, SD, where they raised three wonderful children. They loved spending time together and often went to softball tournaments, camping, and fishing. Shirley was a devoted wife and mother. After her children where grown, Shirley and Belvin enjoyed each others company as they traveled.

Shirley enjoyed gardening, canning, and cooking. She was known as “The Pickle Lady” and made the best knoephla soup and cottage cheese salad. She liked reading books and playing cards, especially Hand and Foot. She was an active member at Aberdeen First United Methodist Church and volunteered faithfully. She took joy in making quilts for her children and cross-stitching stockings for everyone. She loved being a grandma and had so much fun with her grandchildren. A highlight the last few years were “Sister Weekends.” She made very special memories that will be cherished by everyone.

Grateful for having shared Shirley’s life are her children: Hope (Jeff) Joachim, Duane (Pam) Fahrni, and Brad Fahrni; grandchildren: Jacob, Jenna, and Emma Joachim, Matthew, Rachel, and Joshua Fahrni, and Michael and David Fahrni; siblings: Beverly (Darrell) Oaks, Dale (Georgia) Schmeichel, Ruth Schmeichel, and Marcie (Rodney) Bieber; sister-in-law, Lynette Schmeichel; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Shirley in death are her husband, Belvin Fahrni; parents Art and Emma Schmeichel; and brother, Jim Schmeichel.

