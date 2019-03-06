Shirley Den Hartog

Shirley L. Den Hartog, 89, of Gettysburg, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 11 at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial will be in the Gettysburg Cemetery. A prayer service will be held at 5 p.m., Sunday, March 10 with visitation one hour prior, all at the church.

Shirley Leona Vincent was born Sept. 28, 1929 in Carthage, SD, the fifth of 12 children born to Ward and Martha (Green) Vincent. She attended school through the 8th grade in a country school near DeSmet, SD. After that she remained at home to help raise her seven younger siblings.

On May 14, 1946, Shirley was united in marriage to John Jager. Together they made their home in Gettysburg where they raised their 10 children. On Nov. 13, 1969 John died in a trucking accident. Shirley continued to work hard raising her children, being involved with all of their activities. She worked as a waitress at the local Busy Bee, Sunset Café, and Medicine Rock Café throughout the years.

Shirley met and married Richard Den Hartog. They were married June 11, 1976.

Shirley spent her life enjoying her family and friends. She loved to travel, play bingo, sew, embroider, and do cross stitch, watch family while they were shooting pool, and attend her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s events.

Shirley’s life will be cherished by her children: Gloria (Norbert) Schmidt, Spearfish, Kay Denoma, Rapid City, Dixie (Doug) Ayers, Kearney, NE, Chuck (Patty) Jager, Rapid City, Donna (Lonnie) Mayo, Ragan, NE, Mary Ford, Sioux Falls, Wanda (Don) Myers, Kearney, NE, Mike (Cindy) Jager, Tolstoy, Vicky Hunnel (Ray Beckler), Gettysburg, and Connie (Dennis) Brown, Inwood, IA; 23 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; siblings: Dale (Mary) Vincent, Pierre, Calvin Vincent, Trenton, NE, and Linda Johnson, Gettysburg; and one sister-in-law, Jenny Vincent, Valley City, ND.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both of her husbands; two sisters: Dorothy Nargaard and Mavis Eldeen; brothers: Thomas, Raymond “Rusty”, Burton “Gene”, Alvin “Sandy”, and James; and one son-in-law, Dennis Ford.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Shirley’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)