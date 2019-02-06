Shirley McClure

Shirley L. McClure, 81, of Agar, died Jan. 31, 2019 at her home in Agar.

A family service was held on Feb. 4 in Gettysburg, with burial following at the Gettysburg Cemetery.

Shirley’s is survived by her children Vicky (Kirk) Barr of Oakland, NE, Michelle Buol of Mitchell, Shana (Jim) Huls of Lennox, and Seth (DeAnn) McClure of Yankton; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister Sharon Heffernan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Lucille Von Wald; and son, Steven J. McClure.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Shirley’s arrangements.