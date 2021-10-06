March 5, 1947 - Sept. 29, 2021

Shirley Springer, 74, Carpio, ND died Sept. 29, 2021 in a Minot hospital.

Shirley Louise Ondricek was born on March 5, 1947, a daughter of Dennis and Elsie (Anderson) Ondricek in Hoven, SD. She was raised and educated in South Dakota, graduated from Doland High School in 1965. She attended college, earned a Lab Tech certificate, then worked for Rice Memorial Hospital in Wilmar, MN.

On Oct. 3, 1970, Shirley married Gary Springer in South Shore, SD. They made their home in various location as Gary worked in the Grain Elevator Business including Gettysburg, SD, and in 1977, moving to Carpio, ND.

Shirley in 2001 earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting, which lead her to become a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

She is survived by her husband, Gary; sons Daniel (Stephanie Wilz) Springer and Josh (Penny Retzlaff) Springer; brothe: Quentin (Kathy) Ondricek. Shirley was preceded in death by: her parents and several aunts and uncles.

Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot, was in charge of arrangements.