All eyes were on GHS junior Grant Luikens (Mandy Luikens/Joel Luikens) when he flew to the basket, all alone, to score for the Battlers against the Redfield Pheasants on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at the school gym in Gettysburg. The boys won by a score of 73-52 during the Groundhog Day doubleheader. Read Warren LeBeau’s full report from the games on page 8 of the News. Incidentally, the “shooting star” reference is not only to the Battler player, but to the photorapher who shot this pic! Check Mike Ahlemeier’s facebook page for more photos along with many from parents night on Monday, Feb. 8.

PHOTO BY MIKE AHLEMEIER