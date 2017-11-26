Shoppers win with Shop-At-Home Sweepstakes in Chamber stores

Gettysburg shoppers who stay at home for their holiday bargains not only win by supporting their hometown, but can win Chamber Cash, too!

The annual Shop at Home Sweepstakes, sponsored by the Gettysburg Chamber of Commerce, gives shoppers a chance to win Chamber Cash prizes. Look for entry boxes at participating area Chamber of Commerce businesses later this week, register your name, and while you’re in the store, do a little shopping!

Prize winners will be drawn to receive several $100 prizes and two grand prizes of $250, and the Chamber Cash can be used right here in town — in plenty of time for Christmas shopping!

Watch the News for more details!