Sid Magness

Sidney Lee Magness, 83, died April 26, 2019 at his home in Utah.

He was born in Newark, Arkansas on May 12, 1935 and raised in Phoenix, Arizona. Sid was a Korean War Veteran who served two years in the army as a radio technician. After leaving the army he became a plumber and pipefitter. He worked on the building of the Glen Canyon Dam and the Alaskan pipeline.

In retirement he moved to Gettysburg, South Dakota where he lived 20 years with his wife, Wanda.

Sid and Wanda moved to Utah in 2015 to live in Eagle Mountain.

Sid is survived by his wife Wanda Magness, brother Bill Magness, sons Robert Magness (Nancy) and Mitch Shepard (Renee), daughter Leslie Gaddis (Scott), and 11 grandchildren.

Sid is preceded in death by his mother and father, Robert and Mable Magness, brother Bob Magness, sisters Anita Croushorn and Jane Croushorn, and daughter Carrie Williams.

A memorial will be held on May 4 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1953 E. Lone Tree Pkwy, Eagle Mountain, Utah 84005. Luncheon to follow.