Sign of the times…

The school playground along King Avenue was dressed up on Saturday, July 28 when volunteers put up a new sign in the fence letting everyone know they are at the Home of the Battlers. The junior high student council and the GHS Class of 1970 financed the new sign which was bought through a company called PutInCups. The cups that make up the sign are made with recyclable plastic materials and comes with a blueprint for easy installation in the fence. Helping to install the new sign were Cathy and Kerry Larson, Christy and Brad Saltsman, Wendy Smith, Bill and Sara Wuttke, Julie and Peggy Williams. The sign is ready to welcome kids and visitors back to school, which starts Wednesday, Aug. 22.