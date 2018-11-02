Sign of the times…

New street signs are popping up all across Potter County, and last week the crews were in Gettysburg. The federal program is putting up new signs all across the country, at no cost to the city or county. Crews replaced the signs, removed old posts, and added a number of new signs to meet federal specifications. One of the specifications for reflection guidelines is to send someone over the age of 60 to see if they can easily see the signs at night from a certain distance; but more technical methods of testing are also used.