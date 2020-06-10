Sign up for cell phone alerts

When a storm came near Gettysburg over the weekend, some cell phones were notified about severe weather approaching, and that the city auditorium was opened as a storm shelter.

The notifications, made available through the Gettysburg Police Department, let users know about everything from storm alerts to community events via text message on your phone.

The free emergency text message system is simple to join. Text 57442 to the number 888777.

Chief of Police David Mogard reported that this system will be used to provide notifications in emergency situations, snow alerts, weather announcements, community events, and other instances where it is important to get the word out in a fast and accurate manner.