Sign up for Parade of Lights

More businesses and organizations are working on floats to be part of the Chamber of Commerce annual Holiday Parade of Lights. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m., and will be followed by a supper at the Legion hosted by the Gettysburg Volunteer Fire Department. The evening will be topped of by the Firemen’s Ball.

There is no specific theme for the parade this year, so anything holiday goes. Anyone who has any idea for an entry, whether it’s a float or a golf cart or just walking through the street is welcome to be part of the fun! If your group, family, business, or just you want to be in the event, please let us know. Text or call Molly at 605-769-1180 or email molly@pottercountynews.com