Sign up for Parade of Lights

This year has seen an increase in participants for the annual holiday parade, but the Chamber of Commerce says “the more the merrier!”

The 14th annual Chamber of Commerce Holiday Parade of Lights is set for Saturday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.

There is no specific theme for the parade this year, so anything holiday goes. Anyone who has any idea for an entry, whether it’s a float or a golf cart or just walking through the street is welcome to be part of the fun! If your group, family, business, or just you want to be in the event, please let us know. Text or call Molly at 605-769-1180 or email molly@pottercountynews.com.

This year’s parade will be followed by a visit from Santa and a tree lighting ceremony by the Gettysburg In Action at Loitwood Park on the corner of Gettysburg’s downtown.