Simon to ‘Brave the Shave’ at St. Baldrick’s event to fight kids’ cancer

Colleen Simon of Gettysburg is going to be “Braving the Shave” on March 14 at a St. Baldrick’s Foundation event held in Sioux Falls. This is the 13th annual event to help raise funds for childhood cancer research.

The Simon family has had personal experience with the battle against childhood cancer. Alison Simon, who is now a junior at SDSU, was diagnosed when she was a senior at GHS. After treatment which included five aggressive rounds of chemo, she beat her cancer and has had No Evidence of Disease (NED) for three years now.

Colleen initially set a fundraising goal of $1,011 because Alison’s birthday is 10/11/97. She reached that amount, which meant she “qualifies” to get her head shaved on March 14 at the Pizza Ranch on 41st Street in Sioux Falls. She wants to continue raising funds for the kids, especially after receiving news that the nephew of a college friend was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 Burkitt Lymphoma – the same thing Alison had in 2015 — although he’s only four years old.

Anyone who would like to join Colleen in the fight against pediatric cancers can go to her St. Baldrick’s Foundation page to make a donation. She can also accept checks made out to St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

Her participant page is www.stbaldricks.org/participants/ColleenGoesBald4Kids2019

The event page is www.stbaldricks.org/events/siouxfalls2019

-compiled by MMcR