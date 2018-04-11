Six FCCLA students selected to attend Nationals

Word was received on Tuesday afternoon that six students from Gettysburg were selected to move on to the National FCCLA with their projects.

Sixth grade twin sisters Olivia and Neva Mikkelsen, along with seventh grader Reagan Brown, and eighth graders Grant Luikens, Logan Decker, and Grace Goebel were all top winners and qualified for nationals during the state meeting in Sioux Falls earlier this week. It is believed that it is the most students to ever qualify for the national event from the school in one year.

The FCCLA adviser is Ms. LaNae Fuerst. Watch next week’s edition of the News for more details on the state event.

-Molly McRoberts