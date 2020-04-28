Skyway Towers LLC proposes to build communications tower

Skyway Towers LLC proposes to build a 460-foot Guyed Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 29906 297th Ave, Gettysburg, Potter County, SD 57442, Lat: 45-8-43.24, Long: -100-12-19.84. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1162767.

ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Anna Farrell, a.farrell@trileaf.com, Trileaf Corporation, 1821 Walden Office, Suite 500, Schaumburg, IL 60173, 630-227-0202.

Published once at the total approximate cost of $12.98

-042320