SUBMITTED PHOTO

The mask couldn’t hide the smile on the face of second grader Aden Harer (Darrick and Carrie) as he got to “slime” his teacher, Mrs. Katie Larson, as a reward for raising money to fight heart disease. Elementary students at the Gettysburg school raised $12,973.96 as part of the Kids Heart Challenge for the American Heart Association. The project was organized through Mrs. Christy Saltsman’s PE classes. See page 16 for more of the fun.