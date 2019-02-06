After a week of beastly cold weather, a little sunshine and warmer temps drew these little boys back to school on Friday afternoon, even though they had the day off from classes. It turns out that the big pile of snow was perfect for a number of fun things to do, from sledding to snow ball fights to “king of the mountain.” Liam Lehman (Casey and Aime), and brothers Devin Holleran and Declan Morin (Tember Johnson) were some of the kids who were having “fun in the sun” before the next cold wave come through town.