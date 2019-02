With the blast of winter last week, people around town spent much of their time digging out after more than five inches of snow blew into town. In some cases, that meant more than digging out from under the snow; some needed to clear awnings and roofs, as did the crew from Logan Electric Construction in front of the 212 Mini Mall. With the cold weather, folks are also reminded to check sewer vents on their houses to make sure they aren’t frozen shut in the cold.