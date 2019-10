The school days in Gettysburg that were missed because of the winter weather on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 10-11, will be made up in the early part of 2020.

The first two snow make-up days for the Gettysburg School will be Monday, Jan. 20, which was originally scheduled to have school off for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and on Monday, Feb. 17, which was off for Presidents Day. Now classes will be held on both days — unless there is nasty weather!