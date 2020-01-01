The Gettysburg city crew has been moving snow pretty much non-stop since a winter storm swept through the area, dumping over a foot of snow. Piles of snow are everywhere, and when the wind finally died down on Monday, the digging out began for residents. The city plowed streets during the wee hours throughout the storm to stay ahead of the snow, and continued to clear the seemingly endless piles that lined the streets. On Tuesday afternoon, the snow piles in the middle of the streets downtown were still being hauled out, and although the sun was shining, there wasn’t a whole lot of melting going on. While the clearing continues, drivers are urged to take it slow and inch into intersections, since the piles of snow may block the view of oncoming traffic. Patience is important this time of year — slow down and stay safe.