Snow Queen pageant and talent show Saturday

The Gettysburg High School Snow Queen Pageant and Talent Show will be hosted at the school gym on Saturday, Nov. 11.

With five members of the senior class vying for the title of Miss Gettysburg, the theme is “Winter Wonderland” for this year’s pageant.

Last year’s Miss Gettysburg, Sydney Senyak, will crown a new queen to represent the senior class. Junior Miss Gettysburg Sasha Cordell will crown a queen from the freshman class. Meet the candidates on page 13.

Young ladies from the first grade class will be introduced as Future Snow Queens, and talent winners will be selected by a panel of judges to compete at the state contest in Aberdeen in January.

The Snow Queen event is sponsored by the GHS Student Council and is the main fundraiser for the organization. The show starts at 7:30 Saturday night. Admission will be charged at the door.